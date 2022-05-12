Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Curis from $12.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Curis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Curis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Curis from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Curis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.85.

NASDAQ:CRIS traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $0.94. The stock had a trading volume of 846,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,338,169. Curis has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $15.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.55. The company has a market cap of $86.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 3.15.

Curis ( NASDAQ:CRIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). Curis had a negative return on equity of 50.59% and a negative net margin of 490.80%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Curis will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Curis by 21.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Curis by 36.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Curis during the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Curis by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Curis by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 9,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation.

