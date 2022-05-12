Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Posts Earnings Results

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cytek Biosciences updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Cytek Biosciences stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.13. The stock had a trading volume of 756,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,380. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.09. Cytek Biosciences has a 12 month low of $7.38 and a 12 month high of $28.70.

Get Cytek Biosciences alerts:

In related news, CEO Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $253,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 342,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.35 per share, with a total value of $4,225,466.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,168,400 shares of company stock worth $28,646,518 and sold 120,000 shares worth $1,332,400. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,093,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,687,000 after buying an additional 3,722,881 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 355,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,795,000 after purchasing an additional 34,032 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 272,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 64,590 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 403.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 266,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 213,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Cytek Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $1,779,000. 35.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTKB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Cytek Biosciences from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Cytek Biosciences from $28.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cytek Biosciences from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cytek Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Cytek Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cytek Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytek Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.