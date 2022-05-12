Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Danone SA is engaged in food processing activities primarily in France and internationally. The Company operates in four business lines: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Baby Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products .The Waters division produces and distributes packaged natural, flavored, and vitamin-enriched water. The Baby Nutrition division provides food for infants and toddlers to complement breast-feeding. The Medical Nutrition division offers products to treat disease-related to malnutrition. Danone SA, formerly known as Groupe Danone, is based in Paris, France. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Danone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Danone from €49.00 ($51.58) to €51.00 ($53.68) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Danone from €54.00 ($56.84) to €56.00 ($58.95) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Societe Generale raised Danone from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Danone from €58.00 ($61.05) to €60.00 ($63.16) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.60.

Shares of DANOY stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.38. 401,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.19. Danone has a one year low of $10.21 and a one year high of $15.38.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

