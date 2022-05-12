Dogey-Inu (DINU) Tops 1-Day Volume of $785.00

Dogey-Inu (DINU) traded up 11.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 12th. One Dogey-Inu coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Dogey-Inu has traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar. Dogey-Inu has a total market cap of $1.88 million and $785.00 worth of Dogey-Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 96.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003270 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001416 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.47 or 0.00542439 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,400.17 or 1.84886373 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00031627 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 1,896.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Dogey-Inu

Dogey-Inu’s total supply is 955,970,168,188,517 coins and its circulating supply is 434,435,947,240,095 coins. Dogey-Inu’s official Twitter account is @dogey_inu

Buying and Selling Dogey-Inu

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogey-Inu directly using U.S. dollars.

