Formation Fi (FORM) Price Down 35.5% Over Last Week

Formation Fi (FORM) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. Formation Fi has a total market cap of $444,837.69 and approximately $428,719.00 worth of Formation Fi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Formation Fi has traded 35.5% lower against the US dollar. One Formation Fi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 96.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003270 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001416 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.47 or 0.00542439 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,400.17 or 1.84886373 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00031627 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 1,896.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Formation Fi Profile

Formation Fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,753,015 coins. Formation Fi’s official Twitter account is @formationfi

