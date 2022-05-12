Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

GBCI stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.95. 403,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,740. Glacier Bancorp has a 1-year low of $44.43 and a 1-year high of $62.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.87.

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 10.02%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBCI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 24.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,759,000 after buying an additional 27,945 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 101.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,086,000 after purchasing an additional 193,191 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 3.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 4.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 211,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,679,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

