Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ GOSS traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,233,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,650. The firm has a market cap of $644.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a current ratio of 8.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.02. Gossamer Bio has a one year low of $6.28 and a one year high of $14.30.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Gossamer Bio from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Monday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Gossamer Bio in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Gossamer Bio from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.42.

In related news, insider Laura Carter sold 5,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $41,416.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Caryn Peterson sold 6,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $51,990.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,300 shares of company stock worth $367,628. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOSS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 7,378 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,987 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Gossamer Bio by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 35,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 39,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 5,818 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $494,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.