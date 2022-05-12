Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.35-$0.44 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.57. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Harsco also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.07-$0.11 EPS.

Harsco stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.90. 649,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,181. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.97. Harsco has a 52-week low of $6.91 and a 52-week high of $23.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.26.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $452.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.22 million. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 2.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Harsco will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HSC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Harsco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on Harsco in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Harsco from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harsco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.67.

In other news, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $298,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Harsco by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Harsco during the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Harsco during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Harsco by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Harsco by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 14,636 shares during the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams worldwide. It operates through two segments, Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

