Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.44 EPS

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.44), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.91) EPS. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

IEA traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.99. 618,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,417. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $14.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.53.

Get Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 170.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 747.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 6,020 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 64.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti started coverage on Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (Get Rating)

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.