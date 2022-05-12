Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Stock Holdings Raised by Skba Capital Management LLC

Skba Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,470 shares during the quarter. Kontoor Brands accounts for approximately 2.7% of Skba Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $14,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KTB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 31.6% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 4.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 9,226.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 445,175 shares during the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KTB traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.67. The company had a trading volume of 378,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,514. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.01 and a 52 week high of $67.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.66.

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.17. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 138.25%. The business had revenue of $679.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 50.83%.

KTB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $63.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

