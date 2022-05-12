MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on MicroStrategy from $540.00 to $453.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered MicroStrategy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $613.29.

MSTR traded up $2.98 on Thursday, reaching $171.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,686,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,241. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $417.39 and its 200 day moving average is $512.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.86. MicroStrategy has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $891.38.

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($10.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($11.92). The company had revenue of $119.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.23 million. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 30.40% and a negative net margin of 109.68%. MicroStrategy’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MicroStrategy will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 2,317.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 23,966 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 728.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Monolith Advisors bought a new stake in MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 52.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

