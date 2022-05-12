NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Upgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on NeoGenomics from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Cowen lowered their price objective on NeoGenomics from $42.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NeoGenomics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on NeoGenomics from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.64.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

NEO traded up $0.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.27. 2,691,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,941,130. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.84 and a beta of 0.86. NeoGenomics has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $54.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 7.93 and a quick ratio of 7.64.

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $117.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.44 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NeoGenomics will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other NeoGenomics news, CFO William Bonello sold 3,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $58,692.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in NeoGenomics during the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics Company Profile (Get Rating)

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.