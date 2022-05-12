NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.25-7.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.16-2.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.15 billion.NICE also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.25-$7.45 EPS.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on NICE from $314.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered NICE from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of NICE from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NICE from $315.00 to $260.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NICE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $307.13.
NASDAQ NICE traded up $7.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $190.12. 794,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $212.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.49. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.84, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.85. NICE has a 12-month low of $179.13 and a 12-month high of $319.88.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of NICE by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in NICE by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in NICE by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of NICE by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in NICE by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NICE Company Profile (Get Rating)
NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.
