NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.25-7.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.16-2.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.15 billion.NICE also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.25-$7.45 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on NICE from $314.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered NICE from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of NICE from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NICE from $315.00 to $260.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NICE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $307.13.

NASDAQ NICE traded up $7.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $190.12. 794,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $212.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.49. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.84, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.85. NICE has a 12-month low of $179.13 and a 12-month high of $319.88.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $515.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.66 million. NICE had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NICE will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of NICE by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in NICE by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in NICE by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of NICE by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in NICE by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

