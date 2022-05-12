O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of O2Micro International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.
NASDAQ OIIM remained flat at $$2.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 53,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,846. The stock has a market cap of $83.21 million, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.60 and a 200 day moving average of $4.44. O2Micro International has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $8.04.
O2Micro International Company Profile (Get Rating)
O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide power for LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources, and LED drivers for backlighting products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on O2Micro International (OIIM)
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
- The S&P 500 Could Fall Another 28%
- Corning Stock is a Technology Value Play
- Wolverine Worldwide Is Ready To Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for O2Micro International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O2Micro International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.