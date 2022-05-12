O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of O2Micro International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ OIIM remained flat at $$2.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 53,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,846. The stock has a market cap of $83.21 million, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.60 and a 200 day moving average of $4.44. O2Micro International has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $8.04.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in O2Micro International by 678.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,865 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 59,148 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of O2Micro International by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 138,172 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 13,277 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O2Micro International in the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of O2Micro International in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of O2Micro International by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,458,402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,849,000 after purchasing an additional 630,203 shares in the last quarter. 38.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide power for LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources, and LED drivers for backlighting products.

