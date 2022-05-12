Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Issues Earnings Results

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Olaplex updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Olaplex stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.92. 3,929,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,418,986. Olaplex has a fifty-two week low of $11.73 and a fifty-two week high of $30.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OLPX. Barclays upgraded shares of Olaplex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Olaplex from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Olaplex from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Olaplex from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Olaplex from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.71.

In related news, CFO Eric Tiziani purchased 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.78 per share, for a total transaction of $295,600.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Olaplex in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Olaplex in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Olaplex in the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

