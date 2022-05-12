PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PaySign had a negative return on equity of 21.90% and a negative net margin of 9.24%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. PaySign updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
PaySign stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.24. 484,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,066. PaySign has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $3.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.01. The firm has a market cap of $64.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.67 and a beta of 0.92.
In related news, CFO Jeffery Bradford Baker sold 26,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $56,033.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 41.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PAYS shares. Barrington Research started coverage on PaySign in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of PaySign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of PaySign from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PaySign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.
About PaySign (Get Rating)
PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. It offers various services, such as transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.
