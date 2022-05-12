PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PaySign had a negative return on equity of 21.90% and a negative net margin of 9.24%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. PaySign updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

PaySign stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.24. 484,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,066. PaySign has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $3.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.01. The firm has a market cap of $64.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.67 and a beta of 0.92.

In related news, CFO Jeffery Bradford Baker sold 26,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $56,033.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 41.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in PaySign in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in PaySign in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in PaySign during the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of PaySign by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of PaySign by 405.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 86,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 69,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PAYS shares. Barrington Research started coverage on PaySign in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of PaySign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of PaySign from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PaySign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

About PaySign

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. It offers various services, such as transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

