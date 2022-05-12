Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ PRDO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.05. 596,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,742. Perdoceo Education has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $13.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.24 and a 200 day moving average of $11.07. The company has a market cap of $691.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.16.

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $159.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.02 million. On average, analysts expect that Perdoceo Education will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP David C. Czeszewski sold 16,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $173,644.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashish R. Ghia sold 22,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $262,811.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,507.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,997 shares of company stock worth $981,656 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRDO. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 313.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 127.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 2,982.2% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 10,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 9,692 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

