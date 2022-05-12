Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Perion Network from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Perion Network currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of Perion Network stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.25. 654,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,533. The company has a market cap of $797.47 million, a PE ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.28. Perion Network has a twelve month low of $13.75 and a twelve month high of $33.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.04.

Perion Network ( NASDAQ:PERI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.11. Perion Network had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.02 million. Perion Network’s revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Perion Network will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PERI. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Perion Network by 62.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,135 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Perion Network by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after purchasing an additional 63,753 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Perion Network by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Perion Network by 173.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 69,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 43,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Perion Network during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,417,000. Institutional investors own 46.52% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

