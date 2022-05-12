Skba Capital Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Skba Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $8,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GPC. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.6% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

GPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial began coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.25.

NYSE GPC traded up $3.44 on Thursday, reaching $132.70. The stock had a trading volume of 830,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,689. The company has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $115.63 and a 1 year high of $142.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.42%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

