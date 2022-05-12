Skba Capital Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Skba Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Ingredion makes up 1.9% of Skba Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $10,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 140.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 270.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ingredion stock traded up $2.66 on Thursday, reaching $89.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 645,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,844. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.79. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52 week low of $81.25 and a 52 week high of $101.89.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 6.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

INGR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Ingredion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

