Skba Capital Management LLC Sells 6,700 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Skba Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,552 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $5,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 198,214 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,980,000 after buying an additional 61,558 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 67,775 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,935,000 after acquiring an additional 8,131 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 297,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,926,000 after buying an additional 14,234 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,641 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 552.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,041 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 13,584 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total transaction of $1,598,436.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,605. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $122.61. 1,560,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,830,136. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $119.81 and a twelve month high of $166.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.46.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TEL shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.20.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

