StockNews.com Downgrades Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) to Sell

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Liberty Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

LBTYK traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,703,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,306,126. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.16. Liberty Global has a one year low of $21.83 and a one year high of $30.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.86.

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 127.35% and a return on equity of 20.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. 54.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

