Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.74 billion.Tapestry also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.45-$3.45 EPS.

NYSE:TPR traded up $4.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.63. 11,905,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,096,673. Tapestry has a one year low of $26.39 and a one year high of $48.01. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tapestry will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.

TPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tapestry from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.93.

In other Tapestry news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat purchased 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $197,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,089 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in Tapestry by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 12,622 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Tapestry by 242.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,085 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 9,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

