Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Shares of TOPS stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.62. The company had a trading volume of 354,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,070. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.99. Top Ships has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Top Ships by 2,491.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 12,979 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Top Ships during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Top Ships in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Top Ships during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Top Ships by 948.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 136,496 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 123,477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet with a total capacity of 672,396 deadweight tonnes (dwt) consisting of four 50,000 dwt product/chemical tankers and three 157,000 dwt tankers.

