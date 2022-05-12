Unifi Protocol DAO Reaches Market Cap of $8.50 Million (UNFI)

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded up 19.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. During the last week, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded 51.7% lower against the US dollar. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can now be bought for $1.98 or 0.00006502 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market cap of $8.50 million and approximately $23.64 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.16 or 0.00108699 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000621 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00022938 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001512 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.14 or 0.00275818 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00034544 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00006238 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Profile

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 8,629,042 coins and its circulating supply is 4,285,405 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official website is www.unifiprotocol.com . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official message board is medium.com/unifiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Buying and Selling Unifi Protocol DAO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifi Protocol DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

