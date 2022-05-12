Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet raised Universal Logistics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st.

Shares of ULH stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.39. 44,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,402. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Universal Logistics has a twelve month low of $15.86 and a twelve month high of $27.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.92 million, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.30.

Universal Logistics ( NASDAQ:ULH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.90. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 37.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Universal Logistics will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Universal Logistics news, Director Richard P. Urban purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.49 per share, for a total transaction of $102,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Universal Logistics by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,516,000 after buying an additional 5,784 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Universal Logistics by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 54,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 105,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,192 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Universal Logistics by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Universal Logistics by 192.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 6,122 shares during the last quarter. 23.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

