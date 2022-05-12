Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.10-$0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $190.00 million-$220.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $215.05 million.

Shares of Varex Imaging stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.35. 479,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Varex Imaging has a 52-week low of $18.90 and a 52-week high of $32.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.65. The company has a market capitalization of $849.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 0.91.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Varex Imaging had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $214.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Varex Imaging will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Varex Imaging from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 14.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Varex Imaging by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 8,380 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Varex Imaging by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Varex Imaging during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 347,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,396,000 after purchasing an additional 82,155 shares during the last quarter.

Varex Imaging Company Profile (Get Rating)

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys.

