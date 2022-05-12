Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) and AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Financial Contrast

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) and AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Warner Bros. Discovery and AMC Networks, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Warner Bros. Discovery 1 1 5 0 2.57 AMC Networks 2 3 0 0 1.60

Warner Bros. Discovery presently has a consensus price target of $30.40, suggesting a potential upside of 77.67%. AMC Networks has a consensus price target of $37.50, suggesting a potential upside of 10.49%. Given Warner Bros. Discovery’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Warner Bros. Discovery is more favorable than AMC Networks.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Warner Bros. Discovery and AMC Networks’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Warner Bros. Discovery $12.19 billion 3.41 $1.01 billion $2.02 8.47 AMC Networks $3.08 billion 0.47 $250.60 million $6.15 5.52

Warner Bros. Discovery has higher revenue and earnings than AMC Networks. AMC Networks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Warner Bros. Discovery, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Warner Bros. Discovery and AMC Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Warner Bros. Discovery 10.53% 10.38% 3.96% AMC Networks 8.64% 46.71% 7.19%

Volatility & Risk

Warner Bros. Discovery has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AMC Networks has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.5% of Warner Bros. Discovery shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.0% of AMC Networks shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Warner Bros. Discovery shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.6% of AMC Networks shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Warner Bros. Discovery beats AMC Networks on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile (Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc., a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en Español, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Magnolia Network, Cooking Channel, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks. Its content spans genres, including survival, natural history, exploration, sports, general entertainment, home, food, travel, heroes, adventure, crime and investigation, health, and kids. The company also operates production studios that develop and produce content; and digital products and Websites. It provides content through various distribution platforms comprising pay-television, free-to-air and broadcast television, authenticated GO applications, digital distribution arrangements, content licensing agreements, and direct-to-consumer subscriptions, as well as various platforms that include brand-aligned Websites, online streaming, mobile devices, video on demand, and broadband channels. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc.is headquartered in New York, New York.

AMC Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

AMC Networks Inc., an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other. The Domestic Operations segment operates various national programming networks, including the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV; provides subscription streaming services comprising Acorn TV, Shudder, Sundance Now, ALLBLK, and HIDIVE, as well as AMC+ and other streaming initiatives; and engages in film distribution business under the IFC Films name. This segment also produces and licenses original programming for various programming networks, as well as services the national programming networks. The International and Other segment operates a portfolio of channels under the AMCNI name; and production and comedy venues activities under the Levity name. AMC Networks Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

