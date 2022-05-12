Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Will Post Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) will post $1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Duke Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.14. Duke Energy reported earnings of $1.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duke Energy will report full-year earnings of $5.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.44 to $5.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.77 to $5.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Duke Energy.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DUK shares. Bank of America raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.67.

In related news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,300 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total value of $129,116.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 3,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $415,468.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,437 shares of company stock worth $3,505,795. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 94,828.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,905,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $185,931,000 after buying an additional 1,903,214 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,113,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,183,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,984 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 142.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,720,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,167 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Duke Energy by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,819,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $190,893,000 after buying an additional 984,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 17.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $572,012,000 after acquiring an additional 867,051 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DUK traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $108.85. 3,422,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,977,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.89. Duke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $95.48 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33. The firm has a market cap of $83.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.92%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

