Zacks: Brokerages Expect Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.04 Billion

Analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) will report $3.04 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Consolidated Edison’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.14 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.90 billion. Consolidated Edison posted sales of $2.97 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will report full-year sales of $13.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.62 billion to $14.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $14.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.35 billion to $14.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Consolidated Edison.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS.

ED has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.83.

Consolidated Edison stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,123,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,103,285. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.19. Consolidated Edison has a 52 week low of $71.17 and a 52 week high of $99.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $33.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 72.98%.

In other Consolidated Edison news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $6,327,613.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 536 shares of company stock valued at $49,448 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.6% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 43.3% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 3,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.5% in the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 21,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 65.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

