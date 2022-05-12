Zacks Investment Research Downgrades DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) to Sell

DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DICE Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. Its proprietary technology platform to build a pipeline of novel oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. DICE Therapeutics Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Shares of NASDAQ:DICE remained flat at $$16.34 on Thursday. 487,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,098. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.04. The company has a quick ratio of 29.77, a current ratio of 29.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. DICE Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $13.39 and a 1 year high of $40.50.

DICE Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DICE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.14. On average, research analysts expect that DICE Therapeutics will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in DICE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DICE Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $13,428,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in DICE Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $170,592,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $58,627,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $13,442,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.

