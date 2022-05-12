Zacks Investment Research Upgrades HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) to Buy

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.96% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “HF Sinclair Corporation is an energy company which produces and markets light products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel and other specialty products. It owns and operates refineries located principally in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Wyoming, Washington and Utah. HF Sinclair Corporation, formerly known as HollyFrontier Corporation, is based in DALLAS. “

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DINO. Cowen raised HF Sinclair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on HF Sinclair in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded HF Sinclair from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.14.

DINO stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,503,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,393,282. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.79. HF Sinclair has a 52-week low of $27.17 and a 52-week high of $46.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.57.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $7.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 112.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at about $539,533,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at about $495,719,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $184,019,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,033,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at $73,573,000. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

About HF Sinclair (Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HF Sinclair (DINO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.