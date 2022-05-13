$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG – Get Rating) to report $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cango’s earnings. Cango reported earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 107.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cango will report full year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.12 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cango.

Cango (NYSE:CANG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $164.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.48 million. Cango had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share.

CANG stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.70. 5,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,482. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -270.73 and a beta of 0.76. Cango has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $6.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Cango during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in Cango by 37.5% during the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cango by 95.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cango during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cango during the third quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 22.51% of the company’s stock.

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturer, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions, including car sourcing, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers, as well as software as a service solutions; and facilitation of car purchases for car buyers.

