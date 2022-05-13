-$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) to report ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for ESS Tech’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ESS Tech will report full-year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.62). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.35). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ESS Tech.

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.17).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of ESS Tech from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of ESS Tech from $18.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ESS Tech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.57.

In related news, Director Michael R. Niggli bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $100,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ESS Tech by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 700,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 18,232 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in ESS Tech during the first quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in ESS Tech during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ESS Tech in the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ESS Tech by 10.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.12% of the company’s stock.

ESS Tech stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.87. The company had a trading volume of 39,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,901. ESS Tech has a fifty-two week low of $3.58 and a fifty-two week high of $28.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 18.02 and a current ratio of 18.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.81.

About ESS Tech (Get Rating)

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

