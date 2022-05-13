$0.23 EPS Expected for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Wendy’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. Wendy’s posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wendy’s will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.91. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Wendy’s.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Wendy’s had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WEN shares. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $28.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,948,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $394,332,000 after buying an additional 425,575 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Wendy’s by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,580,273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $276,190,000 after purchasing an additional 518,919 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Wendy’s by 0.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,681,390 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $146,790,000 after purchasing an additional 53,665 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Wendy’s by 3.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,391,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,199,000 after purchasing an additional 151,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wendy’s by 13.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,179,612 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,613,000 after purchasing an additional 500,887 shares during the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $17.33. 4,447,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,517,387. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.61 and a 200-day moving average of $21.89. Wendy’s has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $29.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.82%.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

