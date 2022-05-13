$0.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ earnings. MACOM Technology Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will report full year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MACOM Technology Solutions.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 31.70%. The firm had revenue of $165.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Cowen reduced their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.10.

MTSI traded up $3.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.53. 454,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,435. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 7.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.52. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $47.72 and a 12-month high of $80.30.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CFO John Kober sold 6,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $363,727.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,315 shares of company stock valued at $381,163. 28.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $3,869,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,724,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

