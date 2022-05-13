-$0.87 EPS Expected for Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.87) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.80) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.00). Spero Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.66) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 31.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.97) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.21) to ($1.88). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.39) to ($1.17). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Spero Therapeutics.

Get Spero Therapeutics alerts:

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.09). Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 491.65% and a negative return on equity of 87.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SPRO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Spero Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.92.

SPRO stock remained flat at $$1.70 during trading on Thursday. 507,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.87. Spero Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $19.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.99.

In other news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.79 per share, for a total transaction of $439,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPRO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Spero Therapeutics by 358.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Spero Therapeutics by 79.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the period. 69.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spero Therapeutics (SPRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.