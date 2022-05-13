$1.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for HomeStreet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.14. HomeStreet posted earnings of $1.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that HomeStreet will report full year earnings of $4.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $4.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $6.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow HomeStreet.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 31.04%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HMST shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler downgraded HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. B. Riley cut their price target on HomeStreet from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on HomeStreet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Shares of HomeStreet stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.23. The company had a trading volume of 162,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $733.76 million, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.42 and a 200 day moving average of $49.10. HomeStreet has a 52-week low of $36.20 and a 52-week high of $57.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is 27.34%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in HomeStreet by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 157,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,480,000 after purchasing an additional 14,587 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the 1st quarter worth $734,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 298,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,156,000 after buying an additional 48,460 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 838,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,736,000 after buying an additional 38,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet Company Profile (Get Rating)

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HomeStreet (HMST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.