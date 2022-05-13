$1.16 EPS Expected for Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sunoco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.37. Sunoco reported earnings of $1.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunoco will report full year earnings of $6.66 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $5.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sunoco.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 70.31% and a net margin of 3.00%. Sunoco’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SUN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Sunoco from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sunoco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Sunoco from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup upgraded Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Sunoco from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Shares of SUN traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.48. 248,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,739. Sunoco has a 12-month low of $34.61 and a 12-month high of $46.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.8255 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Sunoco by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sunoco by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Sunoco by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after buying an additional 5,362 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Sunoco by 4,055.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 21,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Sunoco by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after buying an additional 9,362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.25% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

