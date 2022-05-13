$1.31 EPS Expected for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) will announce $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Aflac’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.35. Aflac posted earnings of $1.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aflac will report full-year earnings of $5.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aflac.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share.

AFL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Aflac in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.45.

In other news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total value of $1,206,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 1,687 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $109,739.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,993 shares of company stock valued at $3,441,526 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $271,422,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,782,000. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its position in shares of Aflac by 18.8% in the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,061,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,902,000 after buying an additional 799,609 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 21,537.7% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 595,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,314,000 after purchasing an additional 592,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $26,468,000. Institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AFL traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,061,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,113,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Aflac has a one year low of $51.28 and a one year high of $67.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.42. The company has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 26.27%.

About Aflac (Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

