-$1.37 EPS Expected for Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.37) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.13). Praxis Precision Medicines reported earnings per share of ($0.88) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 55.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines will report full year earnings of ($5.52) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.16) to ($4.41). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($5.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.33) to ($2.95). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Praxis Precision Medicines.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.22). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.71) EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on PRAX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

PRAX stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.35. The company had a trading volume of 623,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,312. The firm has a market cap of $471.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.04. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $23.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRAX. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 2,168.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 95,608 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 93.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 14.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the third quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 1.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 118,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

