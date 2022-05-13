10,911 Shares in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Acquired by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 120,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 9,301 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP raised its position in FirstEnergy by 454.9% in the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 35,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 29,115 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in FirstEnergy by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 10,318 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter valued at $423,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after buying an additional 25,280 shares in the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FE stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.34. 132,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,347,167. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.37. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $48.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.64%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FE shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.78.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

