11,388 Shares in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) Purchased by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FTXR. Morgan Stanley raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,896,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,474,000 after purchasing an additional 36,393 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 128,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 1,103,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,009,000 after purchasing an additional 77,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 33.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 88,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after buying an additional 22,269 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.40. 944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,690. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 12 month low of $26.97 and a 12 month high of $36.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.196 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

