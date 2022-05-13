16,634 Shares in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Purchased by Independent Wealth Network Inc.

Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,387,000. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 564,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,331,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 477,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,971,000 after buying an additional 124,106 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 471,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,886,000 after buying an additional 49,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 169,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after buying an additional 61,204 shares in the last quarter.

Get Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EFR traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,483. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 52 week low of $11.55 and a 52 week high of $15.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.14.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.0813 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.30%. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.