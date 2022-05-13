18,226 Shares in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) Bought by Alphasimplex Group LLC

Alphasimplex Group LLC purchased a new position in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,226 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000. Alphasimplex Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Waterstone Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WSBF. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Waterstone Financial by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,796 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 31,361 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 134,136 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Waterstone Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $888,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Waterstone Financial by 190.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,529 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 13,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WSBF traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.24. The stock had a trading volume of 13,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,058. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $393.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.43. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.70 and a twelve month high of $22.74.

Waterstone Financial ( NASDAQ:WSBF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.07). Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 12.73%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.93%.

In other news, Director Michael L. Hansen sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total value of $246,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on WSBF shares. StockNews.com downgraded Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Waterstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Waterstone Financial Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts.

