1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. 1stdibs.Com updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of 1stdibs.Com stock opened at $5.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $218.73 million and a PE ratio of -5.81. 1stdibs.Com has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $35.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.70.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 141.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 877,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,013,000 after acquiring an additional 514,489 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 531.7% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 123,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 103,570 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 211.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 60,811 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 272.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 54,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 1,892.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 48,850 shares during the last quarter. 51.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DIBS. Zacks Investment Research raised 1stdibs.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. JMP Securities dropped their price target on 1stdibs.Com from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on 1stdibs.Com from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded 1stdibs.Com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers.

