$2.12 EPS Expected for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) will post $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Analog Devices’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.25. Analog Devices posted earnings per share of $1.54 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Analog Devices will report full year earnings of $8.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.18 to $8.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.36 to $10.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Analog Devices.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $208.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.10.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $782,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,315,422. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,246,000 after buying an additional 13,171 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 250,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,021,000 after purchasing an additional 72,999 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,226,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,489,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,792,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADI traded up $6.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $159.12. The company had a trading volume of 149,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,258,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.18. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $143.81 and a 52 week high of $191.95. The company has a market capitalization of $83.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 95.60%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

