$2.22 EPS Expected for Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $2.22 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Trinseo’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.28. Trinseo posted earnings per share of $3.70 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Trinseo will report full year earnings of $7.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.55 to $8.36. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.36 to $8.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Trinseo.

Get Trinseo alerts:

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.51). Trinseo had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share.

TSE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trinseo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Trinseo in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.17.

In other news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total transaction of $172,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total value of $577,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,957 shares of company stock worth $1,713,454 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Trinseo by 3.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 549,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,346,000 after buying an additional 20,627 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Trinseo in the first quarter valued at about $4,634,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Trinseo in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Trinseo by 0.8% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,991,000 after buying an additional 9,281 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Trinseo by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,744,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,614,000 after buying an additional 50,488 shares during the period. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TSE traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.72. The company had a trading volume of 275,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,100. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.81. Trinseo has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $69.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Trinseo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is 13.11%.

About Trinseo (Get Rating)

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trinseo (TSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.