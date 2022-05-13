259 Shares in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Purchased by CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 259 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Target by 12,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Target from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Target from $270.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Target from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.23.

In other Target news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total value of $6,490,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 99,363 shares of company stock worth $21,970,253 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TGT traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $218.48. 136,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,258,581. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $225.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.93. The company has a market cap of $101.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.94. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $184.00 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 25.59%.

About Target (Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.