$3.40 EPS Expected for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $3.40 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Saia’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.59 and the lowest is $3.04. Saia posted earnings per share of $2.34 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Saia will report full year earnings of $12.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.80 to $13.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $13.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.30 to $15.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Saia.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.26. Saia had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $661.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SAIA. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Saia from $347.00 to $278.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Saia in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Saia from $363.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.46.

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $205.20 on Tuesday. Saia has a one year low of $187.02 and a one year high of $365.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $233.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Saia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,244,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Saia by 1,104.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,516,000 after buying an additional 98,300 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International increased its position in Saia by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 245,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,372,000 after buying an additional 36,390 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Saia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,782,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Saia by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

